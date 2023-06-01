Two neighboring towns cite Belleville Historical Society for its stone restoration work

The work of the Belleville Historical Society in restoring military monuments and the military gravestones of fallen soldiers was recognized at Memorial Day ceremonies in two neighboring towns. The society was presented with commendations for their work from the Town of Montclair at the town’s morning ceremony and then by the City of Newark in the afternoon. Society volunteers have done restoration work in Belleville and seven other neighboring towns including Kearny, Nutley, Bloomfield, North Arlington, Montclair, Newark and Passaic.

The most important project, according to society president Michael Perrone, has been identifying and cleaning the military stones of all of the young men killed in action buried in the Essex County Veterans section of Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. The society began working there in March with almost three hundred stones of the fallen soldiers of World War II, Korea and Vietnam cleaned in time for Memorial Day.

Seen here, from left, are Cody Weng and Emmanuel Ramos-Jaramillo cleaning stones of fallen World War II soldiers at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield.

