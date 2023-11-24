PSE&G announces upcoming Kearny roadwork

During the week of Nov. 27, PSE&G crews will:
- Replace gas main on Harding Terrace from William Street to Belgrove Drive (Monday – Tuesday). Harding Terrace will be closed for through traffic.
- Replace gas main on Wilkinson Terrace from William Street to Belgrove Drive (Wednesday – Thursday). Wilkinson Terrace will be closed for through traffic.
- Replace gas services on Belgrove Drive from Park Avenue to Patterson Street (Friday). Belgrove Drive will be closed for northbound traffic.
- Replace gas services on John Street from Johnston to Woodland avenues (Monday – Friday). John Street will be closed for through traffic.
- Replace gas services on Highland Avenue from Johnston to Woodland avenues (Monday – Wednesday). Highland Avenue will be closed for through traffic.
- Replace gas services on Grant Avenue from Belgrove Drive to Johnston Avenue. (Thursday – Friday). Grant Avenue will be closed for through traffic.
