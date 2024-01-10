Obituaries for Jan. 10, 2024

Robert Weber
Robert John Weber “Skeetz” died Jan. 3, 2024.
He was 79.
Born in Newark, he was a longtime North Arlington resident.
His memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Queen of Peace church in North Arlington. Funeral arrangements and cremation service are by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny.
He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He was a retired diesel mechanic, having worked for UPS in Saddle Brook and was a member of the Teamsters Union.
He loved to work with his hands and loved the mountains and the beautiful outdoors. He especially loved to fish, even though he rarely caught anything; however, he cherished these family adventures. He enjoyed serving as a Eucharist Minister at Queen of Peace Church.
Beloved husband of Laura (nee Cascino) Weber, he was the loving father of Robert Weber Jr. (his wife Kelly), Debra McCollum (her husband Bobby) and Toni Ann Kos (her husband Art). Brother of Barbara Jannette (her husband Emil), and the late Paul Weber and Marilyn Kocher. Also surviving are his grandchildren Jake, Max, Paige, Jordyn, Lucian, Michael and Matthew along with many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Wounded Warriors at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
