LPD: Man assaults, spits on employee after attempted shoplifting

On Jan. 21, Daniel Soto, 22, of Secaucus, allegedly entered a business on the 600 block of Riverside Avenue and proceeded to shoplift whilst there. When confronted by a store employee, Soto allegedly accosted him by punching him and then spiting on him.
Soto then fled the store and picked up a rock and threw it at the glass entrance door which caused damage, police say.
Officer Michael Carrino responded to the scene and obtained a description of the suspect. Moments later, Lt. Richard Holicki and Officer Anthony Morreale located a man who matched the description in the area, later ID’d as Soto.
A search of Soto revealed an 8-inch knife
Soto was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal mischief before being remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack.
