Nutley PD: Skimmer found on Capital One ATM in town

Nutley police are alerting residents they have recovered a skimming device located on an ATM
Personnel at the Franklin Avenue Capital One were notified by a customer of a suspicious attachment to the ATM. When police arrived they took possession of the device.
Police Chief Thomas Strumolo said this is a common occurrence throughout the state where tech savvy thieves affix a card reader to ATMs to capture customer data.
“We are working with bank security and secret service to identify victims as well attempt to identify the person who placed the device on the machine,” the chief said. “Please check with your institution to ensure your account was not compromised. If you find unauthorized charges or withdrawals please contact your bank and report to police.”
Said Petracco: “We may have recovered this device before thieves obtained personal information. Police notified all financial institutions within the township and checked for skimmers.”
