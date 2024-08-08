Successful summer program ends in Harrison schools

It’s been a busy — and fun — summer in Harrison Public Schools, as many enriching programs were offered to K-12 students, including credit recovery options for students at Washington Middle and Harrison High schools.

The Summer Enrichment Program for grades 1 to 5 was particularly successful, boasting a record number of attendees, teachers and staff, resulting in a plethora of diverse course offerings including language arts and math instruction and tutoring, a Gifted and Talented program, and English language learning instruction at each elementary grade level.

Students were also able to express their creativity through comprehensive art and music class offerings.

“For our youngest learners, we had the extended school year as well as the kindergarten transition program for those students entering kindergarten in September. Both programs incorporated classroom learning as well as recreational activities both inside the gymnasium and outside on the playground,” Steve Valente, assistant principal at Lincoln School, said. “The students came in each and every day to attend our summer programs with so much enthusiasm. They were able to continue to learn and grow in so many different ways. The summer programs provided a positive school experience right from the start and it gets them (and us) excited to begin in September.”

