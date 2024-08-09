Upcoming events in the area …

NAPL hosting AI workshop
The North Arlington Public Library hosts a program on understanding artificial intelligence by Eddi Khaytman on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. Khaytman will explain the current state of the art in AI and how it works, how it can be used, how it can be misused. He will cover applications in data analysis, security and business. Khaytman is founder and CEO of Promo Ambitions, a company that uses AI to aid other businesses with marketing and website design. Space at the program is limited. Sign up at the NAPL reference desk.
Harrison sponsoring blood drive
The Town of Harrison hosts a community blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Harrison Recreation Center, 401 Warren St., Harrison. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are accepted. Register online at www.nybc.org/drive and use code 70864. Donors must bring a photo ID and should eat and drink before donating.
Kearny Rec hosting movie night
p.m., Aug. 22, at Veterans Field, Belgrove Drive, featuring “Barbie.” Remember to bring a chair or blanket to sit on the lawn
