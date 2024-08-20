Man who was sinking in the Meadowlands one of two arrested for stealing a vehicle: LPD

Two people from Guttenberg — one who nearly sank into the Hackensack Meadows — were arrested after they were nabbed with a stolen car and then tried to get away from police, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, the public information officer of the Lyndhurst Police Department, said.

According to Auteri:

On Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, Officer Anthony Giaquinto was on patrol in the 1200 block of Wall Street West when he alerted to a stolen 2007 GMC Sierra in the area. Shortly thereafter, Officer Giaquinto located the Sierra as it entered a parking lot of a commercial property on Wall Street West.

As Officer Giaquinto was driving toward the stolen vehicle, he observed a female exit the front passenger seat and walk into a commercial building. Officer Giaquinto then approached the stolen vehicle and made contact with the driver who was already outside the vehicle.

As Officer Giaquinto attempted to engage the driver in conversation, the suspect ran from the vehicle with Officer Giaquinto giving chase.

The suspect, later identified as Carlos Sierra, 37, of Guttenberg, ran onto the adjacent commercial property and then into the heavy marsh adjacent to the rear of the properties along Wall Street West. Sierra tried to conceal himself in the mud and heavy brush. Sierra ultimately got stuck in the mud and was immobilized as a result of the conditions. Officer Giaquinto was able to place Sierra under arrest without incident and escorted him to solid ground.

Sierra was charged with receiving stolen property and resisting arrest by flight.

Additionally, Sierra was charged with hindering apprehension after providing a fictitious name.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack.

The female suspect was located inside a commercial building by Det. Joseph White. She was identified as Hortensia Herrera, 50, of Guttenburg. Herrera was charged with receiving stolen property and remanded to the Bergen County Jail.

The GMC Sierra had been stolen out of Morris Township earlier that same day.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

