Wittpenn Bridge lane closures upcomimg

Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, September 10 until 5 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, September 11, and again on Wednesday, September 11 at the same time, the center and right lanes on Route 7 in both directions are scheduled to be closed before the Wittpenn Bridge. One lane will be maintained overnight.
In addition, the ramp from Fish House Road to Route 7 eastbound in Kearny and the ramp from Route 1&9 northbound to Route 7 westbound in Jersey City are scheduled to be closed and detoured Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day. There also will be temporary, 15-minute stoppages of traffic on Route 7 in both directions on both nights between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next day. The closures are necessary to test the safety gates and systems on the bridge. The following detours will be in place:
Fish House Road northbound ramp to Route 7 eastbound Detour:
- Motorists on Fish House Road wishing to access Route 7 eastbound will be directed to stay right and continue onto Route 7 westbound
- Bear left onto CR 508 westbound, Newark/Jersey City Turnpike by following signs for Harrison/Newark/I-280/NJ Turnpike
- Take the first exit ramp on the right to Route 7 eastbound/Route 1&9 Jersey City
- Continue onto Route 7 eastbound
Route 1&9 Truck northbound ramp to Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge Detour:
- Motorist on Route 1&9 Truck northbound wishing to take the ramp to Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge will be directed to take the exit for St. Paul’s Avenue
- Turn right on St. Paul’s Avenue
- Turn left to take the ramp to Route 7 westbound/Kearny/Bayonne/Newark
The work is part of Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge over the Hackensack River project that replaced the existing bridge with a new, wider vertical lift bridge. The new bridge doubles the vertical clearance over Hackensack River from 35-feet to 70-feet, resulting in fewer openings and less congestion.
