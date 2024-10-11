Pedestrian killed by hit & run driver in Lyndhurst: BCPO

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lyndhurst Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident that occurred on Ridge Road, near the intersection of Milton Avenue.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at approximately 9:49 p.m., the Lyndhurst Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined the vehicle involved left the scene of the collision and the pedestrian who was struck was dead.

An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Matthew Finck and the Lyndhurst Police Department under the direction of Chief Richard Jarvis. No other information is available at this time, but additional details will be released when possible.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

