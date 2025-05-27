Kearny HS inducts 73 into English, Math honor societies

Kearny High School hosted its inaugural induction ceremonies for the National English Honor Society (Mile End Chapter) and the National Mathematics Honor Society (Mu Alpha Theta). These momentous events celebrate 73 students’ academic excellence and dedication, with 15 being inducted into both societies. Faculty were advisers Erica Advocat and James Watts. Students were invited to join these societies based on their outstanding academic achievement and dedication to the humanities and STEM fields, as well as their overall academic success. Faculty, families and friends gathered to celebrate their achievements. (Top photo is Math, Bottom is English.)
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.