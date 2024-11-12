Lyndhurst Library hosting ‘guest’ collections of personal memorabilia — starting with Pez dispensers

The Lyndhurst Library recently began a program called “Community Collectibles,” where residents are able to temporarily display their personal collections at the library’s main entrance for all to view. Lyndhurst resident Mark DeForge lent a portion of his large Pez collection to be displayed for the next couple of months. Have a fun or unique collection to share? Contact Library Director Donna Romeo at romeo@lyndhurst.bccls.org or call (201) 804-2478, ext. 7, for more information.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.