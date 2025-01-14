Obituaries for Jan. 15, 2025

Denis Michael Gilmore, MD, FACS

Denis Michael Gilmore, MD, FACS, of Nashville, died Dec. 23 aged 44.

He was born July 28, 1980 in Belleville and he grew up in Kearny.

He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 2002 and the Royal College of Surgeons in 2007 (Dublin, Ireland). Following his graduation from medical school, he went on to complete his residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston in 2015, which led him to Nashville where he did his fellowship at Vanderbilt University Medical Center through 2018.

Denis worked as a thoracic surgeon. He was actively involved in his medical profession where he fulfilled his passion of caring for others. Denis took great pride in being a doctor in which he supported patients in need of medical treatment and healing to the best of his ability.

His family was most important. Denis made it a priority to always be there for his two boys and his wife, particularly at school events and baseball and hockey games.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and Danny and father, John.

Denis is survived by his wife Erin Gilmore (nee MacConchie), sons Nate and Jake, brother Kevin (Michelle), and mother Anita. He is also survived by many additional family members who cared for him deeply.

Denis had a love for all things Irish as well as being an avid sports fan. He was one of the most respected individuals one could ever know. At his place of employment (Centennial Medical Center), he was the Division Chief of Thoracic Surgery, Chair of the Professional Practice Evaluation Committee and also Chair of the Robotics Committee.

He was also a member of ABTS, ACS, STS, STSA.

The family would like to thank all of his care team as well as colleagues at Sarah Cannon and Centennial Medical Center for the care and compassion they showed Denis in his final days.

Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Marshall-Donnelly-Combs Funeral Home on Wednesday January 1 from 4-7pm. Visitation with the family will begin at 4pm.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 2 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Nashville.

Interment was in Calvary Cemetery, Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor to the Sarah Cannon Fund, c/o Community Foundation of Middle TN, 3421 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville, Tenn. 37215.

Romuald Dabrowski

Romuald Dabrowski, 72, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025.

Born in Lapy, Poland, he had lived in Kearny for the past 40 years.

He worked as a foreman for MTA-Metro North Railroad in New York for 25 years before retiring in 2011. For many years he was also self-employed as the owner of Dabrowski Construction in Kearny.

Romuald’s pride and joy was the cabin he built in Greene, New York. It was there he enjoyed hunting, fixing machines, showing his grandchildren how to ride ATVs and hosting his family and friends.

Romuald was the beloved husband for 49 years of Ursula ( nee Granaszewska ); the devoted father of Marta Dmochowski and her husband Maciej, Michal Dabrowski and his wife Agnieszka, and Philip R. Dabrowski; the cherished grandfather of Kevin, Maksym, Kasper, Aleksander and Adrian; and the dear brother of Wanda Kalczynski, Stanley Dabrowski, Walenty Dabrowski, and the late Mirka Dabrowska.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington, on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 8:30 a.m. thence to Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison, for the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Carole Louise Trucillo (née Navrotski)

May 17, 1944 – December 20, 2024

Carole Louise Trucillo, 80, of Harrison, died peacefully Dec. 20, 2024.

She was born on May 17, 1944, in Bound Brook to Kaszmere and Pearl (née Sroka) Navrotski.

Carole was the beloved wife of the late John Trucillo, and together they shared a life filled with love and devotion. She was the loving mother of Gina Pintar (deceased married to Matthew), John (married to Dawn) and Mario (married to Allison). Carole cherished her role as a grandmother to Ava, Matthew, John Jr., Andrea and Penelope, and her love for her grandchildren was a central part of her life.

A woman of immense strength and kindness, Carole was known for her unwavering devotion to her family and her ability to find joy even in the most difficult of times. Her warm heart and selflessness touched everyone who knew her. Carole’s legacy of love, resilience and devotion will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

A memorial service to honor Carole’s life will take place Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 3 to 7 p.m., at Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass will take place Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, Harrison.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mulliganfh.com.

Lois Marie Goscinski

Lois Marie Goscinski died Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at St. Clare’s Hospital, Dover.

She was 78.

A funeral service took place at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. Her interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in New York, Lois was raised in Harrison, where she lived for many years before moving to Morris County seven years ago. She was a parishioner of Holy Cross Church, Harrison. She worked as a book binder for many years.

Lois is survived by her beloved nieces and a nephew, Richard Suydam and his wife, Marisa, Marbeth Goscinski, Cynthia Manning and Jessica Rolph. She is also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her niece, Donna Ammiano, and siblings, Stanley “Butch,”Diane, Patricia, Carol and Beverly.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mulliganfh.com.

