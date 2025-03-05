Schuyler School in Kearny names February Students of the Month

Valerie Iacono, Principal of Schuyler School in Kearny, has announced the school’s February Students of the Month:
Eliyanah Diaz, Christofer Pateiro, Zoe Guzman, Ava Padilla, Makayla Brehm, Jade Felipe Fernandez, Jayden Hernandez, Joangel Bautista, Emil Jadadic, Camila Pacheco, Alfredo Herrera Igna, Athena Wojcik, Michael Andron, Melania Neves, Vada Haight, Owen Bayer, Sarah Arias, Melania Neves, Olivia McNally, Jaritza Cruz Jimenez, Hannah Cosmeus, Marcos Lopes Peixoto Pinto, Jeremy Funes, Amy Betancourt, Lucas Varilias, Olivia Walsh, Aiden Silvestre, Lucas Desa, Abigail Moreano, Africa Acevedo Taboada, Ibrahim Mir, Elaine Yang, Penelope Sime, Rebecca Fernandes, Shayla Soriano, Juan Guzman, Fallon Ricciardi, Luciana Sanchez, Julieta Jaramillo Novoa, Yamilet Chumbiriza Pomalia and Noah Pascual.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.