LPD arrest man who took off on them in January

Lyndhurst police officers are tenacious. And in this case, though it took a while, that tenacity led to the arrest of a man who just didn’t want to pull over.

According to the Lyndhurst Police Department:

Last month, Officer Anthony Giaquinto was on patrol in the area of 2000 Valley Brook Ave. During the course of the patrol, Giaquinto observed a red colored 2008 Pontiac G-6 with New Jersey plates traveling eastbound on Valley Brook Avenue toward him.

Giaquinto observed the vehicle to have on one working headlight, a dark-tinted windshield, dark tinted front side windows and a tinted license-plate cover. Based on these observed violations, Officer Giaquinto conducted a motor-vehicle stop on the vehicle in the area of Valley Brook and Chubb avenues.

Upon stopping the vehicle, Giaquinto exited his patrol vehicle and conducted a passenger-side approach, where Jayden L. Ramirez refused verbal commands to open the passenger-side window. Ramirez subsequently fled the scene at a high rate of speed, traveling eastbound on Valley Brook Avenue toward Disposal Road.

Giaquinto then retreated to his patrol vehicle and confirmed the vehicle was not reported stolen and he learned Ramirez was likely returning back Jersey City, where he lives after following behind from a distance as it traveled into North Arlington.

Giaquinto terminated all efforts to pursue to the vehicle, as it would not be authorized under departmental and state policy; instead, he returned to police headquarters to have a warrant drafted for Ramirez for third-degree eluding.

On Monday Feb. 16, 2026 at 11:46 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department contacted the Lyndhurst Police Department to advise they had Ramirez in custody on unrelated charges of their own as well as the warrant.

On Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 at 4:30 p.m., Giaquinto was able to see the arrest through, as he was working at the time the Hudson County Correctional Facility contacted the department to advise Ramirez was being released on the Jersey City charges.

Giaquinto took custody of Ramirez at the Hudson County Jail, South Kearny, and after a s short period of processing him on the Lyndhurst charge, he was remanded to the Bergen County Jail.

Ramirez was issued the following citations for all observed motor vehicle violations: reckless driving, careless driving, traffic on marked lanes, disregard of a stop sign, failure to give a proper signal, obstruction of a windshield for vision, improper maintenance of lamps, improper display/unclear plates and failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle

“Officer Giaquinto’s efforts in bringing Ramirez to justice is another prime example of the department’s commitment to ensuing our roadways remain safe, while sending a clear message — if you chose to come to town to commit crime, we will ensure that you are captured, even if you have some time to think otherwise,” Capt. Paul F. Haggerty, the Lyndhurst PD’s public-information officer, said.

Like this: Like Loading...