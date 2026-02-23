Lyndhurst issues snow-emergency updates

As the Township of Lyndhurst prepares to enter the recovery phase at the end of this storm this afternoon/evening, please be advised of the following:

Snow Emergency No Parking streets will be strictly enforced until further notice. There is no parking on Sparta Drive, the library lots and on school property. Department of Public Works and the Department of Parks and Public Property will be working with contracted vendors to clear snow to maintain safety throughout the township.

All non-essential township offices are closed Tuesday, Feb. 24. Public schools are closed. Rec facilities are closed through Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Garbage and recycling will not be collected Tuesday, Feb. 24.

