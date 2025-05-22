Feds: Former Kearny man heading to prison for 9+ years after admitting to possessing child porn

A former Kearny resident will likely spend the next nine years behind bars after being sentenced to prison after admitting to possessing and transporting child porn, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Trent Collier, 58, of Kearny, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti to an indictment charging him with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of transportation of child pornography.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On or about Sept. 28, 2021, Collier arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport aboard a flight from the Dominican Republic. Upon his arrival, law enforcement searched Collier’s cellular phone and identified at least two images of child pornography.

In a statement to law enforcement, Collier admitted he had previously sent child pornography to at least one other person using his mobile phone and that person also sent child pornography to Collier’s phone. A further search of Collier’s phone uncovered multiple videos of child pornography, including videos depicting the sexual exploitation of toddlers.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Martinotti sentenced Collier to five years of supervised release.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Like this: Like Loading...