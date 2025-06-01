Sons donate Girl Scout Cookies to veterans

For the fourth year in a row, the Sons of The American Legion (SAL) Detachment of New Jersey has run it “Cookies for Vets” program, delivering Girl Scout cookies to “make our veterans’ lives a little sweeter.”

The detachment, or state-level SAL organization in New Jersey, this year donated $2,264 of cookies to both the Lyons and East Orange VA Campus’, through its Children and Youth Commission. Some 348 boxes — or 32 cases — of Samoas, Tag-a-longs, Thin Mints and Trefoils made their way into the hands of veterans undergoing care at the two facilities, going a long way to fulfill the SAL’s commitment to two of the American Legion’s “Four Pillars”.

Funding for this project comes from donations from across the state and begins in November. The cookies get purchased in February and are delivered in April, which is American Legion Children and Youth Month. This state-level project is part of the Sons of the American Legion’s commitment to two of its core pillars — veterans affairs and rehabilitation and children and youth. From fundraising and buying the cookies, to having the Scouts and Young Sons deliver them, to the vets getting a surprise tasty treat, this project embodies the spirit of what the Sons of The American Legion is here for.

“This project is something near and dear to my heart,” Children and Youth Chairman Rusty Myers said. “It is just a small way we can say thank you to our vets — and let them know we’re thinking about them.”

A few days before Easter, the cookies were dropped off by a Girl Scout from Troop 20122, and a Young Son from Belleville Squadron 105 — and adult members of the Scouts and the Sons.

“We believe that through an organization such as the Girl Scouts we can achieve greatness and teach leadership, courage, and kindness” East Orange VA Executive Medical Center Director Patricia O’Kane wrote in a letter to the SAL. “It is through efforts of community partners like you that allow us to continue the quality care and services that we seek to provide for our veterans.”

