Doyle & DeCastro help keep Kearny healthy with outreach event

Mayor Carol Jean Doyle and Councilwoman Marytrine De Castro (who is an RN and council liaison to the Board of Health) partnered with RWJBarnabas Health and Clara Maass Medical Center to bring a “Lunch & Learn” Health Screening Session to the American Legion earlier this month. Kearny residents received expert guidance on diabetes and heart health from Clara Maass’s Dorothy Palen Szast, Clarisa Soto Vargas and Nicole Galan. Residents gained practical tools for wellness, along with free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings. Councilman Fred Esteves and Board of Health Member John P. Branwell were also in attendance. This event is part of the Mayor’s Health and Wellness Campaign, a year-round series of health education initiatives in Kearny.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.