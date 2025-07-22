Town of Kearny debuts Blue Envelope progarm

As is often the case, the Town of Kearny is leading the way in yet another realm — this time, it’s in making certain those with autism are treated properly and with compassion when they have encounters with the police.

Town of Kearny showed more of its commitment to inclusion and understanding, Friday, July 18, on the front steps of Kearny Town Hall, as Mayor Carol Jean Doyle, Councilman Jerry Ficeto and Police Chief Scott Macfie announced the launch of the inaugural Blue Envelope program, an initiative designed to support individuals with autism and their families.

The program provides a simple yet powerful tool for Kearny residents on the autism spectrum.

It includes specially designed envelopes containing essential information cards that individuals can present to police, first responders, health care providers, educators and community members during interactions that might otherwise be challenging or misunderstood.

The new initiative aims to create safer, more supportive interactions between law enforcement and individuals with autism and other communication disorders. The envelope holds ID, medical details and communication support tools to reduce misunderstandings and improve outcomes.

Each blue envelope contains important details about communication preferences, sensory sensitivities and helpful interaction strategies. This small but significant resource can transform potentially stressful encounters into positive, supportive experiences.

Prior to launching the program, representatives from all Hudson County police departments including the Kearny Police Department were invited to participate in training led by the North Jersey-based nonprofit, Baker Street Cares.

The training provided multiple strategies and communications examples for officers to use when in touch with individuals with sensory difficulties, including autism spectrum disorder, non-verbal/communications disabilities, age-related issues, and more.

A recorded copy of the training is being provided to each department to share with any additional officers who wish to view it in its entirety.

In 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a rise in autism prevalence, with 1 in 31 children in the United States being diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Mayor Doyle noted, “This means it touches countless families right here in our Town. By implementing this program, we’re not just providing a practical resource – we’re building a more inclusive community where every resident feels valued, understood, and supported.”

The program is a collaborative effort between the Town of Kearny, the Kearny Police Department, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and Hudson County Mental Health and Human Services.

Doyle lauded community partners.

“I want to thank these essential partners, along with autism advocacy groups and families, who have raised their voices for programs supporting their families,” the mayor said. “Their insights, expertise and dedication have made this initiative possible. Special thanks to Hudson County Executive Craig Guy, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Sgt. Megan Connell, Kayla Hanley, Hudson County Mental Health Administrator Erin Fallon, Kearny Police Chief Scott Macfie, First Ward Councilwoman Marytrine De Castro, who is also the health department chairwoman and Fourth Ward Councilman Gerald Ficeto, police chairman, for their efforts in advocating for the health and safety of Kearny residents.”

Information about obtaining envelopes and program details is available at community partner locations including the Mayor’s Office, the Kearny Police Department, Town Clerk’s Office and at www.kearnyny.org.

During the launch, Doyle encouraged first responders, nurses, health care providers, teachers and community members to familiarize themselves with the blue envelopes.

“When you encounter a blue envelope, remember that it represents someone’s courage to reach out and communicate their needs,” Doyle said. “Together, we’re creating a town where differences are celebrated, understanding is cultivated and every person — regardless of how they experience the world — can thrive.”

