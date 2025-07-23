Kearny man, 33, annonces unaffiliated candidacy for Hudson County Sheriff

Non-affiliated candidate Justin Avishay, of Kearny, has officially announced his campaign for Hudson County Sheriff in the Nov. 5, 2025 general election. If elected, he says he would be the youngest sheriff in county history at 33.

Avishay says he is running on a platform of integrity, modernization and community-first leadership, Avishay says he is rejecting political machines and focusing instead on restoring trust between law enforcement and the public, boosting morale within the department and spotlighting the people and places that make Hudson County strong.

“I may be young, but my soul is old,” Avishay said. “My values are simple: respect people, work hard and lead by example. We need a sheriff who shows up for the officers and for the community — not just during election season, but every day.”

Avishay has launched a series of grassroots interviews across Hudson County, highlighting local businesses, listening to residents and building relationships with officers. His approach aims to unify the badge and the people it serves, while bringing much-needed energy and transparency to the role.

“You don’t have to be a cop to be the sheriff,” he added. “You have to be a leader — someone who knows how to manage, how to listen and how to make things better. I’m here to rebuild what’s been lost: trust, pride and a sense of purpose in the uniform.”

His campaign priorities include:

Modernizing the sheriff’s office with transparency and tech-forward efficiency

Raising morale, and fight for better wages for the officers in one of the lowest-paid counties in New Jersey

Spotlighting community voices and small businesses through regular outreach and video interviews

Running the department like a business, with real accountability and results

Avishay encourages residents to follow the campaign’s journey on social media at @AvishayForSheriff on Instagram and Facebook, where he shares behind-the-scenes conversations with officers, business owners and everyday residents.

“I’m not here to play politics. I’m here to solve what’s broken and raise the standard of public service. If we do this right, we can make people proud of their sheriff again,” he said.

