OFF TO IRAQ

Nutley’s mayor will be heading to Iraq for the next six months.

The Township of Nutley last week stunningly announced John V. Kelly III, the youngest mayor ever elected in the township’s history, will be deployed to Iraq to serve the country beginning in August.

“We are so very proud of our mayor, U.S. Army Maj. John Kelly, as he deploys with the New Jersey Army National Guard in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve,” Commissioner Alphonse Petracco, director of Public Safety, said. “We wish John and all our citizen-soldiers success and safety as they complete their mission in Iraq.”

Kelly serves as his unit commander’s legal adviser.

“I am honored to be able to serve my country,” Kelly said. “And I am grateful that with the support of my fellow Board of Commissioners, our township government and I will continue to function as we always have. Deputy Mayor Evans is ready to preside over Board of Commission meetings.”

Under state law, the Revenue and Finance commissioner is also the township’s deputy mayor and will function as mayor in Kelly’s absence. Residents of Nutley do not directly vote for mayor. The commissioner who earns the most vote becomes mayor.

Other commissioners, meanwhile, also chimed in.

Said Evans: “As our mayor and an active service member, we wish him much success during his deployment,” Evans said. “I truly hope for his safe return, and we will carry on in his absence in the Nutley tradition.”

Said Commissioner Joe Scarpelli: “Godspeed to the mayor as he serves our country. I look forward to his participating in any way he can over the next six months. God bless him and all our servicemen.”

And lastly, said Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci: “I wish Mayor Kelly the best of luck during his tour of duty. We all appreciate his service and can’t wait for him to return to Nutley safe and sound.”

