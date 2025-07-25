BCPO: Milwaukee man was sexually inappropriate, online, to North Arlington girl not yet 13

A Milwaukee man who had been harassing a North Arlington girl who is younger than 13 has been arrested there, now awaits extradition to Bergen County and will soon answer to a slew of serious charges here, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

As such, he announced the arrest of 34-year-old Christopher Battin, of Milwaukee, on charges of aggravated sexual extortion of a child, child endangerment, lewdness and stalking. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to Musella:

On Friday, March 7, 2025, the North Arlington Police Department contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit about a child younger than 13 who was being contacted online by a stranger.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit and the North Arlington Police Department initiated an investigation and quickly suspected the online stranger may be an adult who was sexually extorting the child.

During the course of a months-long investigation that followed, detectives determined the online stranger engaged the child in sexually explicit conversations, sent sexually explicit photos of himself to the child, requested the child send him sexually explicit photos and made threats to expose the child’s online activity and photos while repeatedly contacting the child from different phone numbers.

Ultimately, detectives from the Cyber Crimes Unit identified the online stranger as Battin.

As a result of the investigation, on Thursday, June 26, 2025, a warrant was issued for Battin’s arrest, charging him with second-degree aggravated sexual extortion against a child under the age of 13, third-degree child endangerment, fourth-degree lewdness and fourth-degree stalking,

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service, Battin was located and arrested in Milwaukee and he was taken into custody by deputy United States Marshals and remanded to the Milwaukee County Jail, pending extradition to Bergen County.

