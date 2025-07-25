Zach’s Garage, Kearny PBA donate school supplies once again to KPSUE

Zach’s Garage, Kearny Avenue, Kearny, has once again teamed up the Kearny PBA and the Kearny Public School Uniform Exchange to donate numerous backpacks and school supplies to those who will need it later this summer. Seen here are, from left, Officers Josh Lopez (also PBA state delegate), Jonathan Dowie, Mina Ekladious (also PBA President), Zach Bahr (who is the owner and proprietor of Zach’s Garage) and Officer Andy Soto (PBA sergeant-at-arms). Bahr has donated these items each of the last three years. The KPSUE is coordinated locally by Jenny Paz and scores of volunteers.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.