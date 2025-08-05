Important information about Kearny Public School Uniform Exchange for 2025

Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule for distribution of unforms and school supplies by the Kearny Public School Uniform Exchange.

Aug. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 99 on Belgrove Drive, uniforms for those in pre-K to sixth-grade. Open to students from Kearny public and charter schools.

Aug. 20, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the Scots: Organizing/sorting school supplies and preparing for backpack stuffing.

Aug. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Scots: Backpack stuffing.

Aug. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the VFW on Belgrove Drive: Backpack distribution.

Aug. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the American Legion, unforms for seventh- through 12th-grades.

All parents must register to participate.

For uniforms: https://kpsue.regfox.com/knj-ps-uniform-exchange-kpsue-uniform-distribution

For supplies: https://kpsue.regfox.com/2025-school-supplies-distribution

Amazon Wishlist for supplies: https://a.co/hBA87fW

For additional information, send an email to Jenny Paz at Jenny@kpsue.org or visit www.kpsue.org.

