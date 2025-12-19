6 charged, 5 arrested in connection to September Wawa stabbing: Kearny PD

The Kearny Police Department’s Detective Bureau has charged six individuals in connection with a stabbing that occurred during a large altercation at the Wawa at 150 Harrison Ave. in the early morning hours of Sept. 9, 2025, Det. Sgt. John Fabula said. All six men are from Newark.
According to Fabula:
That day, at approximately 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a fight involving an estimated eight to 10 people. The incident was determined to be a retaliatory confrontation stemming from a dispute earlier the same evening. An 18-year-old man from Harrison sustained more than five stab wounds and was transported to University Hospital for treatment. Many of those involved were known to each other and there was no other danger to the general public.
Following an extensive investigation involving the review of physical and digital evidence and numerous interviews, detectives identified six suspects and secured arrest warrants for all of them. Five individuals including Lucca Melo, Exequiel Aguilar-Argueta, Junior Urquilla, Marvin Martinez and Orlando Santana have now been arrested.
Melo was charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. Aguilar-Argueta, Urquilla, Marvin Martinez and Santana were charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.
One remaining suspect, David Martinez, remains at large. He is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.
Anyone with information relevant to this incident is asked to contact Det. Matos of the Kearny Police Department Detective Bureau at (201) 998-1313, ext. 2837.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.