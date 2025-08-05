Lyndhurst PD arrest man driving around in stolen vehicle

We have told the public on countless occasions — Lyndhurst has cameras and license plate readers at every entrance to the township. So if you dare to drive here in a stolen vehicle (among other things), you’re going to get caught.
Such was the case Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at approximately 1:22 p.m., when Lyndhurst police were alerted to a stolen vehicle bearing Pennsylvania registration, reportedly traveling northbound from the intersection of Jauncey and Riverside avenues.
According to Det. Capt. Vincent Auteri:
A short time later, Lt. Steven Passamano located the unoccupied vehicle parked in a lot in the 600 block of Riverside Avenue. Responding officers, including Officer Sal Wartel, arrived on scene and observed a man, later identified as Edgardo Bracero, 40, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, sitting on a nearby retaining wall. Upon noticing the patrol vehicle, Bracero reportedly attempted to walk away from the area.
Officer Wartel made contact with Bracero and during questioning, Bracero said he was in town visiting family and admitted to operating the vehicle. He presented the key to the vehicle and claimed he had rented it for the week from a friend.
After confirming Bracero’s involvement, he was placed under arrest.
Bracero was charged with receiving stolen property (motor vehicle), a third-degree crime.
He was transported to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack, and further investigation revealed Bracero had three active warrants for his arrest — from the Newark, South Plainfield and North Arlington police departments.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.