DOT: Months-long closure coming to one Newark Avenue lane from Wittpenn Bridge

More traffic headaches are forthcoming for those who have to drive into Jersey City.

Beginning at 9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 15, the right lane on the Route 7 eastbound ramp to Newark Avenue and Route 1&9 Truck southbound coming off the Wittpenn Bridge in Jersey City is scheduled to be closed until the end of the year.

The left lane will remain open.

As the ramp nears the signal at Route 1&9 Truck, all three lanes on the ramp will be maintained. In addition, the Route 1&9 Truck southbound exit ramp to Newark Avenue will remain open. The lane closure on the ramp is necessary for work on the Pulaski Skyway piers 44 and 45 and span 44 in Jersey City.

Variable Message Signs will provide advance notification to motorists of traffic pattern changes associated with the work. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

