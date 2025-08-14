Charity wrestling event returning to North Arlington this fall

For the fifth consecutive year, North Arlington will host an IWF Wrestling event Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, at 7 p.m. at North Arlington High School.
Fans will witness action as world-class athletes compete for the IWF Heavyweight, American, Tag Team and Women’s Championships — all to benefit the Michael Robert Cammett Jr. Memorial Foundation. Tickets and VIP Platinum are on sale now and available for purchase at CampIWF.com.
Headlining the show are Master of Chaos Kevin Knight of Nutley; Dark Oracle Sage of Newark; All-American Atkins Triplets Brian, Robert and Chip; First-Class Justin Adams; the Standard Bearer Chris Steeler; East Side Dave; Phat Daddy Biggie Biggs; Heavyweight Sean Royal; American Bulldog Ken Reedy, Patrick Sanchez, Prince Malcolm, Ezon Leverett; All-Star Michele Dee; the Iron Woman Skylar and El Famoso Eloy Fiesta.
The foundation was established in memory of IWF Hall of Famer Golden Boy Michael Cammett, who died in 2021. Cammett, a 2015 graduate of North Arlington High School, served as captain for Vikings football and indoor and outdoor track and field teams. He also participated in the Vikings Athletic Council, the National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Interact Club and the NAHS Student Council.
Cammett earned his undergraduate degree from Rutgers University-Newark in 2019 and was posthumously awarded his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Rutgers in 2023. He was a former IWF American Champion, Tag Team Champion, Junior-Heavyweight Champion and was voted Wrestler of the Year three times.
The foundation has raised $14,824 since its inception.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.