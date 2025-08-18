LPD: Habitual shoplifter arrested, charged accordingly

Sometimes, it’s best to quit while you’re ahead. But for one alleged habitual shoplifter, the allure of returning stolen merchandise for store credit was too great — and she’s now facing a shoplifting charge, Lyndhurst police Capt. Paul Haggerty, the department’s public-information officer, said.

According to Haggerty:

On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, TJX (TJ Maxx, Marshalls, etc.) loss prevention told the Lyndhurst Police Department a known habitual retail theft offender, Breanna Britt, 32, of Linden, fraudulently received a store value card (credit) in the amount of $299.93 by conducting a non-receipted return with stolen merchandise.

Reports say the Lyndhurst incident occurred July 16, 2025 and the previous day, at the Saddle Brook TJ Maxx, Britt had allegedly shoplifted merchandise and concealed it in a reusable shopping bag prior to exiting the store.

After leaving the Lyndhurst TJ Maxx July 16, Britt then visited the Marshalls store in Kearny, a TJX affiliated store, and purchased merchandise with the store credit used from the Lyndhurst incident. At this point, Britt provided photo identification to conduct the non-receipted transaction in Lyndhurst, a company policy. Britt reportedly presented an ID with the alias “Breanna Crystal.”

After diligently working through various investigative leads, Det. Matthew Giunta was able to positively identify Britt through her clothing and a distinct tattoo. This was done with the assistance of body-worn camera footage provided by the Pequannock Police Department after Detective Giunta learned Britt had been arrested there in July 2024.

On Monday, Aug. 11, once Det. Giunta positively identified Britt, he attempted to contact her by phone to have her self-surrender. On Wednesday, Aug. 13, Britt did just that — surrendering herself at LPD Headquarters, where she was charged with fourth-degree shoplifting.

Following New Jersey Bail Reform Policy, Britt was released on a complaint summons with a court date.

