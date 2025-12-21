Suspect who reportedly killed man with bow & arrow arrested in Kearny after setting fire, long standoff

A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting a bow & arrow into a man’s back and killing him — and then going on to set a home on fire at and near 20 Kearny Ave., Kearny, on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released since after the incident, he was taken to hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. However, Kearny Police Chief Scott Macfie says charges are “absolutely pending.”

While there has not been an official news release from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, here’s what we know as of presstime.

The incident began in the 7 p.m. hour of Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, when the suspect is alleged to have shot the victim using a bow & arrow. An photo posted by a resident to social media shows the victim lying in front of a business at 14 Kearny Ave., with the arrow clearly visible in the man’s upper back, just below his shoulder blade on the left side. At the time, he was wearing a cap and backpack — and blood was not visibly seen near the wound site. Several onlookers could be seen in the image standing near the man, with one apparently taking cell phone video.

No one appeared to be rendering any kind of assistance to the victim.

Kearny police were immediately called to the scene, and later, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hudson County Regional SWAT team were called as well. A shelter in place was called for resident of Kearny Avenue between Johnston and Woodland avenues.

While the suspect had barricaded himself inside a Kearny Avenue home, at around 5:30 a.m., he allegedly set fire to the home. Firefighters, who were already on standby a block away at Kearny and Woodland avenues, moved down the block to battle what became a three-alarm blaze while SWAT team members could be seen standing by in case the suspect came outside.

SWAT members reportedly instructed firefighters on the best way to fight the fire knowing the suspect was still inside the burning home.

Ultimately, after the fire was declared under control, the suspect surrendered Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in the 1 p.m. hour before being taken away for mental-health treatment.

All told, the incident lasted around 18 extremely tense hours in the bitter cold. Investigators from the HCPO and Kearny FD remained on the scene to begin the investigative process after the all-clear.

Several members of the Kearny Town Council, including Mayor Carol Jean Doyle, Marytrine DeCastro (who lives near the scene), Jose Rodrigues, Fred Esteves and Jerry Ficeto were on-site, helping residents and showing support to displaced neighbors, first responders and others.

Both Doyle and Ficeto offered well-deserved praise for how the nearby community — and first responders — banded together so quickly.

“Closer to God Evangelical Presbyterian Church had a planned lunch for after their services Sunday and they canceled it so the displaced residents and first responders could have a warm place to stay, food to eat and be comforted by friends and neighbors during an incredibly difficult situation,”Doyle said. “I think about Chief (Scott) Macfie who was on the scene for around 18 hours, and then Chief (Joseph) Mastandrea, who directed the fire scene once the fire broke out — and all who were involved — and it is just another example of how during difficult times, Kearny always bands together. On a terribly tragic day, I am so grateful to everyone involved. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family.”

Ficeto, the chairman of the town’s Police Committee, fully agreed with Doyle.

“It’s a great honor to be able to work with our first responders,” Ficeto said. “This was an extremely difficult day for everyone involved — from the shooting, to the fire to the aftermath — but I could not be more proud of the first responders who dealt with brutal conditions, not knowing where the suspect was, and so much more adversity. I thank each and every man and woman who put their lives on the line for our community.”

Finally, Edmund McKeown, the president of the Kearny FMBA 18/218, who was among the first firefighters to arrive at the blaze having already been on standby, released a poignant statement afterward.

“On behalf of our fire union, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family affected by the horrifying incident that occurred yesterday. Our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time,” McKeown said. “Regarding the serious incident later that evening — one that is typically only read about in training or mock scenarios — we wish to express our utmost appreciation to the Kearny Police Department and the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team. Their professionalism, coordination, and decisive actions ensured the safety of all first responders operating on scene and went above and beyond to make certain that everyone was able to return home safely to their families.

“We would also like to sincerely thank our mutual aid partners from Harrison, Belleville, Jersey City and North Arlington for their outstanding assistance and commitment while operating under extremely stressful and dangerous conditions. As union leadership, we especially commend and thank our members who were first on scene.

“They operated in what was undoubtedly one of the most dangerous situations many will encounter in their careers. Their professionalism, courage and exemplary performance ensured that the fire was contained without loss of life or further additional damage to personal property. We are proud of the dedication shown by all involved and remain grateful for the continued commitment to protecting the residents of Kearny.”

The Observer will update this story as soon as information becomes available.The suspect and victim’s names have not yet been released.

