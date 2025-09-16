Obituaries for Sept. 17, 2025

James Jack Bukowski

Jack was a dedicated husband to his wife Carol. They just celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary June 2. He loved and was devoted to his daughter Linda Susan and son-in-law Sal Conte and son James Thomas and his wife Maureen (nee Donovan); he was proud of all their accomplishments. He was a proud Papa to his grandchildren, Jake, Zoe, James, Adam and Blayze. He loved sharing time with them playing games, telling jokes and stories as well as attending sports they were involved in.

Jack was a member of the Mosaic Terrazzo Tile & Brick Layers Union Local 7 for 62 years. He loved the challenges he faced working on many architectural structures and landmarks over the years such as the first NY World Fair in 1964, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Rockefeller Center, the World Trade Center, the United Nations building, the Museum of Natural History History, the Golden Nugget and Taj Mahal casinos in Atlantic City as well and the Disney Store Mosaic of Mickey Mouse that greets all of us on the floor as we enter each store, just to name a few. He took computer courses at the Kearny Library, he loved puzzles and was an avid reader of history, Bible stories and he also loved art and anything that challenged his mind.

On Sept. 8, he died peacefully at home after an 11-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all those who cared for him at Clara Maass Medical Center, Alaris and Job Haines and a special thanks to Grace Hospice, Dr. Edward Killilea & Cheryl as well as Dr. John Branwell and Mark Wiggins.

Visiting took place at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Interment was in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

Georginna ‘Georgia’ Edna Enright

Georginna “Georgia” Edna Enright, of Toms River, formerly of East Newark, died Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 at HMH Ocean University Medical Center, Brick.

She was 77.

Friends and relatives of Georgia and her family are invited to attend her visitation Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday morning after 9:15 a.m. at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Her committal service will follow at Rosedale Cemetery, 408 Orange Road, Montclair.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Kearny and raised in Harrison, Georgia lived in East Newark for 30 plus years before retiring to Toms River in 2017. She was a dedicated hairdresser for many years, working for Hair Core in East Hanover, and prior to that she worked for Hairstylingly Yours and Mr. Scissors in Bayonne. She also moonlighted at Mulligan Funeral Home in her early retirement before she eventually moved to Toms River.

Georgia loved spending her time in Atlantic City. She also enjoyed spending her summers at the Surf Club in Ortley Beach and Funtown Beach in Seaside Park with her family and friends.

Georgia is survived by her loving children, Regina Mascellino and her husband Tony, Ray Enright and his wife Kathleen and Ryan Enright. Cherished grandchildren, Ashley and Anthony Mascellino and Ryan and Jason Enright. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Viola Richmond.

She also leaves behind many other loving family members and friends whose lives were touched by her genuine spirit and her sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in care of the funeral home in loving memory of Georgia.

