ALERT — Expect lane closure tonight on Rutgers Street bridge

Beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 19 until 5 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 20, the right lane on Route 7 into Belleville is scheduled to be closed before the Rutgers Street Bridge over the Passaic River. The closure is necessary to allow for the removal of parts of the old lift bridge elevator, which is being replaced. One lane will be maintained. Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down and expect delays.
The work is part of a $4 million state funded moveable bridge elevator replacement project for the Route 7 Belleville Bridge over the Passaic River that will remove the existing elevators in both towers and install new elevators. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2026.
Portable variable message signs are being used to provide advance notification of traffic pattern changes associated with the work. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.
