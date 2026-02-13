Retired Kearny police Sgt. Peter Gleason dies at 56

Retired Kearny Police Department Sgt. Peter J. Gleason, 56, of Rutherford, died Feb 12, 2026 at home.

Born and raised in Kearny, Peter attended St. Cecilia Grammar School, Kearny High School and William Paterson College where he was a proud member of the TKE fraternity.

Visiting will be Monday, Feb. 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Private cremation will follow.

Peter married Meghan Reilly of Kearny in August 2003 at which time they moved to Rutherford and raised their sons, Reilly and Dylan, who were his pride and joy.

Peter pursued his calling into law enforcement and after graduating from the Hudson County Police Academy, Jersey City, began his career with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Department in 1995, followed by his appointment to the Kearny Police Department in 1996 where he served in Patrol, the Warrant Squad, the VICE Unit, was promoted to sergeant and ultimately retired after 27 years of service in June 2022.

Peter was pre-deceased by his parents, Edmund and Mary Gleason, brothers, Michael (Michelle) and Brian (Huynmi) and father-in-law, Frank Reilly. Peter is survived by his wife of 23 years, Meghan, sons Reilly and Dylan, siblings Ann Dowie (John), Kathleen Dwiatek (Richard), Thomas Gleason (Laura) mother-in-law Kathleen Reilly, and sister-in-law, Robin Reilly, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues.

Peter enjoyed working on his classic cars, deep-sea fishing with friends, rooting for the NY Giants but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tomorrow”s Children’s Fund (tcfkid.org).

