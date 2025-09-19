Heliport has not followed its agreement with Guy and Doyle; Kearny issues zoning violation in response

The Town of Kearny has issued a zoning violation to RTC Properties, site of Helo Holdings (also known as HHI Heliport), noting that, by offering helicopter tours to consumers, Helo Holdings was “operating outside the scope of the approved conditions in Zoning Board Resolution 2014.14.”

“In June, I received assurances from HHI Heliport’s CEO Jeff Hyman to abide by reasonable conditions intended to alleviate the rampant non-essential helicopter activity throughout Hudson County. Over the last three months, after listening to Jersey City and Hoboken residents and reviewing flight data, it is clear that Hyman and his company have not upheld the agreed upon conditions,” Guy said. “When businesses disturb Hudson County’s quality of life, they must be held accountable. I appreciate Kearny Mayor Carol Jean Doyle’s quick response to this matter and look forward to HHI complying with local zoning regulations. I will continue to work with Mayor Doyle and Congressman Rob Menendez to ensure the lives of our people are not constantly harassed by helicopter flights.”

Doyle also chimed in.

“Kearny takes pride in its small-town feel and we all take great pleasure in being good neighbors to one another. Frankly speaking, HHI Heliport has not been a good neighbor to the residents of Jersey City and Hoboken,” Doyle said. “HHI disregarded its own testimony to the Kearny Zoning Board about hours of operation, among other things and despite the concerted efforts of Congressman Menendez, County Executive Guy, and me, HHI continued to flaunt the regulations it agreed to. We are now taking strong action in issuing a zoning violation and HHI is going to have to answer for its actions by Sept. 26.”

“Residents across Hudson County have been clear: the noise and disruption from non-essential helicopters is unacceptable,” the congressman said. “I commend County Executive Guy and Mayor Doyle for taking action to hold HHI accountable. Our team will continue working with our local partners to push for stronger oversight and relief so residents can finally get the peace and quality of life they deserve.”

