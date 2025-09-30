Two local schools will benefit from enhanced Guy grant program

Hudson County Executive Craig Guy and the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs | Tourism Development awarded Sports in Education Program grants to 28 schools in six Hudson County municipalities for the 2025-2026 school year — two are in West Hudson.

This is the first full year of the program, after a successful pilot last year that included the participation of seven schools and over 250 student athletes.

Locally, Lincoln Middle School in Kearny and Lincoln Elementary School in Harrison were picked.

Guy kicked off the 2025 Hudson County Sports in Education Program last week with a webinar with participating schools.

“I’m proud of the opportunities this grant programs offers our students and our schools — increasing physical education curricula and enhancing sports learning,” Guy said.

This county-funded program enables schools to work with sports organizations to offer sports instruction and education to students throughout Hudson County. Coaches will work closely with the educators in the schools to enhance physical and learning opportunities embedded into the standard kindergarten through eighth-grade curriculum.

