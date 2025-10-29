Obituaries for Oct. 29, 2025

Florence Nixon

Florence Nixon (nee McLaughlin) died Oct. 22, 2025.

She was 94.

Born in Newark , she lived most of her life in Kearny before moving to Shohola, Pennsylvania, eight years ago. Visiting will be Tuesday, Oct. 28 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Graveside prayers will be at 12:30 p.m. in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny, conducted The Rev. Joe Mancini, pastor of St. Stephen’s Church.

Flo was retired from the West Hudson Hospital Billing Department. She had been active in the Kearny Woman’s Club and the St. Stephen’s Seniors.

Wife of the late John Nixon, she was the mother of Liz McAveney (Jerry), Dana Wojciechowski (Gary), John Nixon and the late Bob Nixon (Helen). She was also the grandmother of Sean, Brian, Caitlin, Danielle, Gary, Keith, Kristen, John, Rob, Lori and the late Matthew. She is also survived by 21 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to a charity of your own choice in her memory.

Beverly Hayes

Beverly Hayes, 92, of Largo, Florida, died peacefully at home on Oct. 20, 2025, to be reunited with the love of her life.

Born Dec. 31, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, she later moved to Kearny to begin married life and raise a family. Beverly worked her entire career as a bookkeeper at the Ben Franklin “five and dime,” Franklin Plastics and for Doreen A Catanio, CPA. She later relocated to Largo, Florida, where she devoted her time to volunteering and giving back to the Palm Hill and St. Paul UMC communities.

She took great pride in her family and her home, welcoming loved ones with warmth and grace. A true lady of impeccable manners, she cherished etiquette and the small details that made everything feel more special. She possessed a steady strength, deep courage and unwavering determination to the very end.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 72 years, George Wesley Hayes Sr.; and is survived by her sons Jeffrey Sr. (Kathy) and George (Laurie); six grandchildren — Jennifer Stephens (Eric), Karen Hanrahan (Jason), Sharon Brown, Jeffrey Hayes Jr., Kristen McGrogan (Michael) and Christopher Hayes (fiancé, Brooke Lorup); and eleven great‑grandchildren — Michael Jr., Kayla, Connor, Daniel, Thomas, Tyler, Brynn, Liam, Devin, Owen, and Emma. She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers and a sister. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Shank, and her cousin, Becky Widdick.

In keeping with her wishes, a private cremation will take place and there will be no public services. The family will gather privately to celebrate her life.

