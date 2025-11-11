News briefs

Kearny Library/Museum hosting ‘Weird NJ’ presentation

The Kearny Main Library and Museum host a presentation on Weird NJ at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov 19. Mark Moran, author and co-creator of Weird NJ magazine, will lead an exploration of mysterious side of New Jersey highlighting Jersey legends, folklore, ghost sightings and other stories.

Kearny UNICO hosting movie night

Kearny UNICO sponsors a movie night Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Kearny American Legion featuring the film: “The Feast of the Seven Fishes,” a story of love, family and food on Christmas Eve. Cost is $10 per person which includes light refreshments. To reserve purchase a ticket, contact Joseph Sorbera at sorberaj2@gmail.com.

NA Knights hosting blood drive

The North Arington Knights of Columbus host a blood drive Friday, Nov. 28, from noon to 4 p.m. at the hall, 194 Ridge Road. While registration is not required, it is recommended. To do so, visit www.vitilant.org and enter code x126.

Salvation Army of Kearny hosting open gyms with Tom Fraser

The Salvation Army of greater Kearny, 28 Beech St., hosts open gyms Tuesday and Wednesdays and now Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. for kids aged 12 to 17. Games will be under the supervision of the immortal Tom Fraser, retired Lincoln School counselor and coach and long-time director of the Presbyterian Boys & Girls Club.

Woman’s Club’s EMD hosting ‘Winter Warmth’ project

The Arlington Woman’s Club EMD sponsors a “Winter Warmth” project to provide winter accessories to those in need. Here’s how you come in. Please purchase a new hat, scarf or pair of gloves (or any combination thereof). Place each item in a Ziploc bag. On a Post-it note, indicate whether the items is for a man, woman or child and put the note inside the bag. Drop off donations at the Kearny Public Library of the Kearny Health Department from Nov. 3 to Nov. 28. Items will be distributed in December. Don’t have a Ziploc and/or Post-it? They’ll be available at those two aforementioned locations. The club is coordinating the event with the Kearny school district and the local food pantries to ensure the items are properly distributed to those who most need them.

Nutley Historical Society hosting Christmas cartoons event

The Nutley Historical Society hosts a special viewing of Christmas cartoons and short films at the Nutley Museum, 65 Church St., from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 6. Adults and children alike are invited. Find more information at www.nutleyhistoricalsociety.com.

Friends of NAPL hosting Thanksgiving basket giveaway

Friends of the North Arlington Public Library sponsor a Thanksgiving basket giveaway filled with prizes, including a $25 gift certificate. Each $1 raffle ticket buys a chance to win and helps support the library. The winner will be announced Nov. 21.

Get help paying for food from NA Health Department

The North Arlington Health Department hosts presentations for residents of North Arlington and surrounding towns to learn how to apply for and receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health Department, 10 Beaver Ave., on Nov. 18 and Dec. 9.

Appointments may be made by calling (201) 991-6060, ext. 123.

To make the application quicker, be prepared to present proof of income, proof of address, costs of rent and utilities, child- or adult-care expenses and medical expenses for those 60 and older or for those with a disability.

There is no fee to apply. If one is ever asked to pay to apply for such benefits, it is likely a scam.

Like this: Like Loading...