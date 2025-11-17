Jersey’s law enforcement uniting for first statewide ‘Goal Zero’ Enforcement on ‘Blackout Wednesday,’ Nov. 26

Law enforcement agencies across the state will unite Thanksgiving Eve, also known as “Blackout Wednesday,” for the first coordinated statewide enforcement operation under the Goal Zero campaign, the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) says.

This enhanced enforcement on Nov. 26 turns a successful local program into a comprehensive statewide traffic safety effort aligned with New Jersey’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe System Approach.

Goal Zero promotes a shared commitment to Zero Deaths, Zero Injuries, Zero Crashes on New Jersey’s roads.

The program’s origins, however, are rooted in a tragic event.

In January 2024, after a deadly crash on Route 34 in Howell Township that killed a 3-year-old child, Holmdel police Officer Matt Menosky acted to prevent future heartbreak.

He initiated high-visibility enforcement details across the county from 3-7 p.m. The outcome was clear: fatal crashes in Monmouth County dropped from 39 in 2024 to 15 in 2025, a 61% decrease and 24 lives saved. While many factors impacted this decline, Goal Zero was instrumental in focusing resources, attention and shared resolve.

“Goal Zero started with a single loss, a child whose memory now drives a statewide mission,” Chief William Parenti, ret., chairman of the NJSACOP Traffic Safety Committee, said. “Our aim is zero fatalities, a realistic and attainable goal. With Goal Zero, enforcement becomes prevention, utilizing discipline, data and deterrence to protect every New Jerseyan on the road.”

The Nov. 26 event, Thanksgiving Eve, is also called “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving,” marking the beginning of the seasonal increase in impaired driving.

From 3-7 p.m., law enforcement agencies will conduct high-visibility patrols on high-risk roads within their jurisdictions. Many departments will use grant funding from the state Division of Highway Traffic Safety for overtime or assign officers on duty to ensure a strong presence and proactive engagement.

“This initiative embodies the high visibility approach to raise awareness and change behavior on our roads,” Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano, president of NJSACOP, said. “Goal Zero honors the life lost and represents every life we have the power to save. No family should suffer the pain of losing a loved one in a preventable crash.”

Statewide law enforcement agencies are encouraged to fully participate in this year’s launch. In the future, departments will select important dates each month and target operations on the highest-risk corridors identified through the upcoming High Injury Network (HIN).

Agencies are also urged to share their efforts publicly via social media and other channels to foster transparency, build community trust and amplify prevention messages.

Reducing fatalities by just 10% could save approximately 65 lives annually in New Jersey. Goal Zero is more than enforcement; it’s a movement toward a safer and more responsible state.

Learn more about the work of the NJSACOP at njsacop.org.

