Cardinal Tobin’s statement on appointment of new New York archbishop

I am pleased to welcome Bishop Ronald Hicks as the new Archbishop of New York. Our new neighbor brings a pastor’s heart, a thoughtful spirit and a deep love for the people he serves, especially for the poor and those on the margins and in his commitment to sharing the Gospel in ways that speak to people’s real lives.
I am grateful to our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, for his prayerful and discerning appointment of Bishop Hicks to this important ministry, trusting that the Holy Spirit will guide him in shepherding the faithful of New York. He now takes up a ministry of great responsibility among a diverse and vibrant people.
As he begins this new ministry, I assure him of my prayers and fraternal support, as well as the support of our sisters and brothers in the Archdiocese of Newark, just across the river. United in faith and mission, we look forward to walking with him in service to the people of New York. May God bless him abundantly in this vital ministry of the church.
