Arrangements for Pablo Criollo, who was killed in bow & arrow ambush

Pablo Vinicio Criollo of Harrison died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.

He was 45.

A funeral service will take place at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 during the visitation hours. Friends and relatives of Pablo are welcome to attend his visitation that day from 1 to 4 p.m.

If you would like to express your sympathy to the family or share a fond memory of Pablo, please visit www.mulliganfh.com

His final obituary will be posted when it is complete.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that any donations be made to the GoFundMe in loving memory for Pablo. https://gofund.me/4e97bce41

