County Exec says he’s running for 7th term

Joe D. is looking for his own personal Seventh Heaven.

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Friday, Jan. 2, he will be seeking re-election to his seventh term.

“Over the last 23 years, we have improved the landscape of Essex County, literally and figuratively. I am proud of our record of achievement and would like to continue serving our residents,” DiVincenzo said. “I put a lot of work into representing our 850,000 residents and I still bring the same amount of enthusiasm and passion as when I was first elected. Rising health care and pension costs, coupled with inflation, are going to make the next four years very challenging. With the framework we have put in place over the years, I know that I am the best person to lead Essex in overcoming these hurdles.

“I have been humbled by the support that I have received over the years, and I take very seriously the trust and confidence that voters have placed in me. I have dedicated myself to public service and I look forward to continuing to contribute to Essex County over the next four years.”

DeVincenzo says he’s been running Essex in the most efficient manner while turning the county into a model for good government. He touts raising bond ratings from junk level to their highest level in Essex County’s history, eliminating unnecessary contracts, cutting expenses, reducing the size of the county’s workforce and increasing revenue as some of his top accomplishments.

The Hospital Center, Correctional Facility and Juvenile Detention Facility have been widely recognized, providing recurring revenue streams through shared services agreements with federal, sand other county governments, he says.

He also touts:

The Essex County Parks System has been improved for the public’s benefit. Rubberized playground surfaces, upgraded basketball and tennis courts and synthetic grass surfaces and rubberized running tracks were installed. A current initiative includes the construction of modern community center buildings to provide park visitors with up-to-date accommodations that meet the growing usage of the parks. Six new parks were added to the parks system and more than 5,300 new cherry blossom trees were planted to replenish the glorious orchards in Essex County Branch Brook Park.

He also notes he’s developed the Essex County South Mountain Recreational Complex by building the Treetop Adventure Course, McLoone’s Boathouse Restaurant, miniGOLF Safari, Park-N-Ride, Regatta Playground, Clipper Pavilion and paddle boats on the reservoir, modernizing the Codey Ice Arena and vastly improving Turtle Back Zoo.

He says the complex has become a premiere family destination, welcoming visitors from throughout the tri-state area and Turtle Back has evolved into one of the fastest-growing zoos in the region.

He notes he guided the restoration of the historic courthouse and completely overhauled the government complex, including building the Wynona Lipman Family Courthouse, Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building, Veterans Memorial Park, two parking garages and landscaped plazas and statues of people important in Essex County history. Totally new jury quarters plus the LeRoy Smith Public Safety Building, converted from an old jail into a revenue-producing office building, complete the government complex.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DiVincenzo notes he spearheaded a comprehensive program to provide easily accessible vaccination and testing opportunities, and assistance to residents affected by the pandemic. Mass vaccination and testing sites were set up in central locations within the county and mobile clinics were scheduled in schools, community centers, houses of worship and retail centers. In addition, the he has offered two programs that helped small businesses pay for expenses, payroll and leases, a rental and utility assistance program for individuals and families and a mortgage assistance program for homeowners.

DiVincenzo is seeking the Democratic nomination in the June 2, 2026.

It is not yet clear of he will face any opposition.

