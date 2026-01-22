Skyway will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 & 24

This is going to be some weekend — from the weather to the roads and then some.

Beginning at 11 p.m., Friday, Jan. 23 until 11 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 24, the Pulaski Skyway is scheduled to be closed and detoured in both directions. The closure is necessary to replace the rocker bent at span 45 near the railroad tracks in Jersey City. If work is completed early, the Skyway will reopen sooner.

To avoid delays, NJDOT is encouraging motorists to use the NJ Turnpike-Hudson County Extension to all destinations, including the Holland Tunnel, I-78, or to I-280/Route 7 and Route 1&9 Truck southbound. All other motorists will be directed to Route 1&9 Truck in both directions.

Northbound Closure and Detour

The northbound closure will begin past Newark Liberty International Airport with the Route 1&9 Express Lanes directed onto the Local Lanes. Traffic will follow Route 1&9 Truck northbound to the intersection of Route 7, Route 139, and Route 1&9 in Jersey City.

Northbound motorists heading to Hoboken, Jersey City or New York City also may use the New Jersey Turnpike-Hudson County Extension (I-78 eastbound).

Kearny Ramp Detour

Motorists looking to take the Pulaski Skyway northbound from the Kearny ramp will be directed to take Adams Street

Turn left onto 2 nd Street

Street Turn right onto Central Avenue

Cross over Route 1&9 Truck

Take the ramp onto Route 1&9 Truck northbound

Follow Route 1&9 Truck northbound to the intersection of Route 7, Route 139, and Route 1&9 in Jersey City

Southbound Closure and Detour

The southbound closure on Route 139 Lower Roadway will begin over the Tonnele Circle. All traffic coming from Route 139 will be directed to take the off ramp to I-280/Route 7 and Route 1&9 Truck southbound.

In addition, the ramp from the Tonnele Circle to Pulaski Skyway southbound will also be closed. Traffic on Route 1&9 southbound heading toward Tonnele Circle is encouraged to stay right and use the prior ramp to Route 1&9 Truck.

Southbound Detour (toward Newark)

Leaving the Holland Tunnel, motorists will have the following options:

Stay to the far right and take the NJ Turnpike-Hudson County Extension to all destinations west and south, including I-78 – This is the recommended option

Stay to the left and follow signs for Route 139 westbound, then stay left to Route 1&9 Truck southbound towards Newark, Route 7 and I-280

Local Traffic for Jersey City

Stay in the middle to take Route 139 Upper Roadway and follow signs to Kennedy Boulevard/Jersey City, to best access many local Jersey City locations and other points north (Secaucus)

Like this: Like Loading...