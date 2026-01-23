PSE&G offers sound tips ahead of projected winter storm

PSE&G is says it is ready for the winter weather forecast for late Saturday, Jan. 24 into Monday, Jan. 26, with the potential for significant snowfall and extended frigid temperatures. Snow and ice may bring hazards that disrupt power.

“We are keeping a close eye on the weather reports and are well prepared to respond to any impacts from the expected storms,” John Latka, senior vice president, electric transmission & distribution at PSE&G, said. “Our crews are ready 24-7 to restore power outages and handle increased requests to repair heating systems for our customers.”

Customers are urged to take time now to prepare (pseg.com/StormSafety) ahead of a weather event — including knowing how to report an outage before it happens and how to stay safe and connected to PSE&G during winter weather.

It also reminds customers they are responsible for providing safe access to premises for a PSE&G service call, including keeping walkways and driveways clear of snow and ice.

Outside gas meters, HVAC air intakes and regulator vents should be clear of snow to prevent leaks, malfunctions or even dangerous buildup of gas or carbon monoxide. Be careful when removing snow around the meters and gas equipment; do not use hard objects like a shovel or ice scraper, instead use a small broom or your hands. If your meter or vent is damaged, call PSE&G immediately.

In advance of the forecasted severe wintry weather, PSE&G crews have completed system readiness and logistics checks to ensure critical materials including poles, wires, transformers, fuel and other supplies are available to support restoration efforts.

The company’s call center is fully staffed and prepared to handle increased call volume and additional appliance service technicians and staff have been scheduled to respond to potential service interruptions and increased requests for heating system repairs during the storm.

Stay connected

Know how to report a power outage. Outage tools help residents stay connected during an outage by sharing valuable information and status updates.

Report an outage and receive status updates by texting OUT to 4PSEG (47734), through the PSE&G app, or by calling PSE&G at (800) 436-7734.

Visit PSE&G’s outage map for the latest outage updates, restoration times and crew locations across New Jersey.

If you’re a customer in need of a heating system repair, schedule an appointment at pseg.com/myaccount or call (800) 350-7734.

Safety tips

Downed power lines may be extremely dangerous.

Downed wires should always be considered dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away from them and don't go near the pole or anything touching the line. Immediately contact PSE&G and dial 911 if an immediate hazard exists.

Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires near water. Don’t drive over — and don’t stand near — downed power lines.

Downed wires may potentially be hidden in standing water and snow. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

If you have a power generator, be sure to keep the following in mind:

Always operate it according to the directions in the owner’s manual. If you no longer have the manual, you may be able to find it online by searching for the make and model number of your generator.

Never use a generator or other fuel-powered machines inside. Generators may produce 100 times more carbon monoxide (CO) than a car. Hazardous CO fumes are odorless and may quickly overwhelm you in minutes if a generator is used indoors, even with doors and windows open. This includes outbuildings like sheds or garages.

Keep the generator at least 20 feet away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak while using a generator, get fresh air immediately.

Install CO alarms in central locations on every level of your home to provide early warning of accumulating carbon monoxide.

Prepare yourself and your home by creating an emergency kit

Get a battery-powered radio, alarm clock, flashlights and extra batteries.

Stock up on bottled water and nonperishable food.

Include a hand-operated can opener.

Visit the American Red Cross website for ideas on what to include in a basic kit.

Prepare for power outages

In the winter, keep a pile of blankets handy.

If your home has a fireplace, clean the chimney of debris and stock firewood.

Charge your phones, tablets, power backups and other mobile devices.

If you have a landline, ensure you have a corded phone. Cordless phones don’t work when the power is out.

If your mobile phone service provides a “hotspot” for areas without internet access, learn how to use it.

Know how to open your garage door without electricity.

Know how to reset your home’s security system when power returns.

Plan where and how you would evacuate.

Additional tips

If you smell a gas odor, immediately exit the building, move at least 350 feet away and call PSE&G at (800) 880-7734 or call 911.

Since gas appliances tend to be used more in winter, it's particularly important to monitor carbon monoxide levels in your home.

When it snows, keep any high-efficiency furnace pipes on the outside of your home clear of snow — otherwise, you may inadvertently allow carbon monoxide to build up in your home. Also, clear chimneys and vents for other gas appliances.

Snow and ice may damage gas meters and piping. Be careful when removing snow from around the gas meter; any damage to the gas meter could potentially create a possible leak hazard.

Use a broom to keep the gas meter, pressure regulator and vent piping clear of snow and ice during the winter season.

Chimneys and vents should be protected using an approved cap or screen to keep small animals or insects from entering. These pests have been known to build nests inside chimneys or vents and that could cause potentially hazardous conditions.

Inspect and clean dryer vents to ensure they are clear of debris, lint and condensation, which may become a fire hazard especially in the winter when drying heavier clothing and bedding.

If you’re installing new gas appliances, change the connectors as well to prevent leaks and use safer, more modern materials.

When cooking or baking, never block the vents in the bottom of your oven by lining them with foil or oven protectors as blocked vents can cause carbon monoxide accumulation. There are also signs that your oven needs servicing.

Whether it's melting snow or fast rainstorms that lead to flooding, it's important to familiarize yourself with flood safety, including how to recognize an overheated or "runaway" boiler.

Do not store propane tanks or any other highly flammable gas/liquid in your home, as they can become extremely hazardous in the event of a fire.

Clear snow from furnace vents. Blocked furnace exhaust pipes may lead to dangerous carbon monoxide build up. After every snowfall, check and clear your furnace vents, chimneys and gas boiler outlets. It’s a quick fix that protects your family and your heating.

