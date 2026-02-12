KPD: East Newark man, 59, inappropriately touched juvenile, showed lewd images

An East Newark man is behind bars after he allegedly touched a child inappropriately and displayed obscene images to the child inside the Kearny Public Library, Det. Sgt. John Fabula said.
According to Fabula:
On Feb. 7, 2026, members of the Kearny Police Department arrested Rolando Carballo, 59, of East Newark, on a warrant complaint stemming from an investigation by Det. Estefania Castaneda.
The charges arose from an incident reported to have occurred on Jan. 16, 2026, at the Kearny Public Library. The investigation determined Carballo allegedly inappropriately touched a juvenile while displaying obscene material.
As a result of the investigation, Carballo was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, obscenity for persons under 18, criminal sexual contact and lewdness.
Carballo was located and taken into custody in North Arlington by Castaneda, assisted by other members of the Kearny Police Department. Following his arrest, he was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.
“The safety of our children is non-negotiable. Our public buildings, including our libraries, must remain safe places for families,” Police Chief Scott Macfie said. “When that trust is violated, our officers will act swiftly to hold those responsible accountable.”
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Kearny Police Department Detective Bureau at (201) 998-1313. All charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.