KPD: East Newark man, 59, inappropriately touched juvenile, showed lewd images

An East Newark man is behind bars after he allegedly touched a child inappropriately and displayed obscene images to the child inside the Kearny Public Library, Det. Sgt. John Fabula said.

According to Fabula:

On Feb. 7, 2026, members of the Kearny Police Department arrested Rolando Carballo, 59, of East Newark, on a warrant complaint stemming from an investigation by Det. Estefania Castaneda.

The charges arose from an incident reported to have occurred on Jan. 16, 2026, at the Kearny Public Library. The investigation determined Carballo allegedly inappropriately touched a juvenile while displaying obscene material.

As a result of the investigation, Carballo was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, obscenity for persons under 18, criminal sexual contact and lewdness.

Carballo was located and taken into custody in North Arlington by Castaneda, assisted by other members of the Kearny Police Department. Following his arrest, he was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

“The safety of our children is non-negotiable. Our public buildings, including our libraries, must remain safe places for families,” Police Chief Scott Macfie said. “When that trust is violated, our officers will act swiftly to hold those responsible accountable.”

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Kearny Police Department Detective Bureau at (201) 998-1313. All charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...