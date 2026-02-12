Route 7 in Kearny will be closed most of this weekend: NJDOT

Route 7 is scheduled to be closed and detoured in both directions this weekend for utility work, as the Route 7 Drainage Improvement project advances in Kearny.

Beginning at 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 13 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15, Route 7 is scheduled to be closed and detoured in both directions for water main installation and electrical conduit work across the full roadway. The following detours will be in place:

Route 7 northbound Detour

Motorists on Route 7 northbound will be directed to stay left to take CR 508/Newark-Jersey City Turnpike westbound toward I-280/NJ Turnpike/Harrison/Newark

After passing I-280, turn right onto Schuyler Avenue

Turn left onto Route 7/Belleville Turnpike northbound

Route 7 southbound Detour

Motorists on Route 7/Belleville Turnpike southbound will be directed to turn right onto Schuyler Avenue

Turn left onto Harrison Avenue, which becomes CR 508/Newark-Jersey City Turnpike eastbound back to Route 7 eastbound

Access to all local businesses on or off Route 7/Belleville Turnpike will be maintained. New Jersey State Police will assist with the closures to allow local traffic access.

Like this: Like Loading...