Kearny PBA taking part in Lincoln Tunnel Challenge

Team Kearny is taking on the Lincoln Tunnel Challenge May 3.

The Kearny PBA will participate in the challenge to support Special Olympics New Jersey. This event helps fund year-round training and competition for athletes with intellectual disabilities across New Jersey.

Every step we take — and every dollar you donate — helps make a difference

Support the team here: https://support.sonj.org/kearnypba

Want to join them? Sign up here: https://support.sonj.org/team/804198

