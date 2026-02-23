ALERT — Updated Kearny snow-removal information

The Kearny DPW will conduct snow removal at the Town Hall parking lot today. All vehicles must be removed from that lot by 2:30 p.m. today. Vehicles parked there after 230 p.m. today will be ticketed and towed.

The DPW will conduct snow removal tomorrow, Feb. 24, on the following snow emergency streets: Elm Street between Midland Avenue and the Belleville Turnpike. The entire length of Bergen Avenue, Davis Avenue between Midland Avenue and Duke Street. And the entire length of Belgrove Drive. Any vehicle parked on one of these streets after 8 a.m., Feb. 24, will be ticketed and towed.

The DPW will also be conducting snow removal in the area of Kearny High School tomorrow. All vehicles parked on any of the following streets near the high school must be moved by noon, Feb. 24: Devon Street between Garfield Avenue and Liberty Street, King Street between Devon Street and Davis Avenue. Garfield Avenue between Devon Street and Davis Avenue. And the parking lot across from Kearny High School.

Please continue, for the time being, not to park on Kearny Avenue. That restriction may be lifted tomorrow.

Also, schools in Kearny are closed Feb. 24. (Public and charter)

