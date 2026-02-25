KPD: Man, 79, arrested after exposing self, performing sex act & showing porn to kid he paid to shovel snow

A 79-year-old Kearny man was behind bars (not for very long, though) after he is alleged to have paid a child to shovel his snow, then inviting the kid inside his home where suspect exposed himself and performed lewd acts will displaying pornography, Det. Sgt. John Fabula said.

According to Fabula:

On Feb. 23, 2026, Robert Grohl, 79, of Kearny was taken into custody following a child-luring and sexual-offense investigation. The arrest occurred within three hours of the incident being reported to the Kearny Police Department.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. that day, a juvenile was going door-to-door on Quincy Avenue offering snow-shoveling services. Grohl apparently hired the juvenile who, upon completing the work, was invited into Grohl’s home to accept payment.

While inside, Grohl allegedly showed the juvenile pornography, exposed himself and engaged in a sex act in front of the him.

The incident was reported to police shortly after it occurred.

Patrol officers and detectives immediately responded, preserved evidence and initiated an investigation that led to the identification and arrest of the suspect later that same evening.

Ultimately, Grohl was charged with luring/enticing a child, endangering the welfare of a child, obscenity for persons under 18 and criminal-sexual contact

Following his arrest, Grohl was sent to the Hudson County Jail, South Kearny.

And somehow (not all too shocking, according to jail records), Grohl was released by a Hudson County Superior Court judge the very next day.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Kearny Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (201) 998-1313.

