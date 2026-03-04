COMMENTARY — A hodgepodge of thoughts as March comes in

A few random, yet important, thoughts …

• Saturday, Feb. 28, was a great day for West Hudson. That afternoon, Michael Fernandez, the long-time owner of the Spanish Pavillion in Harrison, hosted an open house at the restaurant in honor of the 50th anniversary of its opening (it actually opened on Feb. 29, 1976.) Hundreds of his friends, family, patrons, etc., came by for a fun afternoon.

Kearny Mayor Carol Jean Doyle presented Fernandez, his wife, Josie, and his mum a plaque to commemorate the special occasion. Congratulations, Mike and Josie, on 50 great years — we look forward to your summer celebration of the milestone.

Later that night, it was the PBA Ball and the United Irish Gala.

Truly a great day, it was, for West Hudson.

• While I want to mention every name of every person who had a part in the United Irish gala last weekend, I am afraid I will forget as many names as I remember.

However, I have to recognize Gina Wiltrout, who chairs the event’s committee. I regret to say this was the first one I’ve ever attended, but it won’t be the last. Well done, Gina, et al, on a tremendously fun night, one I won’t soon forget. Also, a big tip of the cap to Lisa Shalago for selling 28 books of 50/50s and Melanie Ryan who spent the entire night running around selling day-of chances.

• Jack Hughes’s speech — all 40 seconds of it — was great, as he rejoined the New Jersey Devils last week after scoring the golden goal to win it for the United States. His move to bring over his now opponent and former teammate Tage Thompson, of the Buffalo Sabres, was a special touch.

Unfortunately, the Devils are going through one of the worst seasons ever — and there were quite a few of those in the early days. It’s time General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and coach Sheldon Keefe are replaced. There’s just too much talent on that team for them to be the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference. At least the only team worse is the New York Rangers.

• Get ready for what will likely be an election primary season for the ages in West Hudson. If what we’re hearing come to fruition, you’ll need a guide to remember all the candidates’ names for many offices sought. When the time comes, we’ll have it all covered. — CANESSA

